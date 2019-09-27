Reviewing BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 18 0.65 30.82M -0.26 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 36.30M 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 166,594,594.59% 0% 0% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,598,239,209.79% 6.4% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BrightView Holdings Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 61.7% respectively. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc.

