Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.19 N/A 1.27 9.61 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.63 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group plc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrightSphere Investment Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. In other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

The upside potential is 19.15% for BrightSphere Investment Group plc with consensus target price of $13.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $48.2 consensus target price and a 10.65% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is looking more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BrightSphere Investment Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.7% respectively. About 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc has 14.14% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.