Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s upside potential is 25.42% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. About 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.