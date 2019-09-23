Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.09 N/A 1.27 8.43 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.97 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.83 is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.