Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.44 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.00% and an $12.83 average price target. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.67 average price target and a 16.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. seems more appealing than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.19% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.