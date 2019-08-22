Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.00 N/A 1.27 8.43 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.84 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 highlights BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$12.83 is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.96%. Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 25.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. seems more appealing than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. About 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.