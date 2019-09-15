Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.84% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. with consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.