Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 741,343,126.97% 199.7% 8.8% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 28.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.