Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.00 N/A 1.27 8.43 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.11% and an $12.83 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.