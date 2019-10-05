Reviewing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 732,124,352.33% 199.7% 8.8% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is $12.83, with potential upside of 34.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.