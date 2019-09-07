Reviewing Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)’s and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s results

Since Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.47 N/A 1.44 27.28 Tiptree Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1% Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 9.65% at a $40 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.8% of Tiptree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 24% are Tiptree Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51% Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiptree Inc.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tiptree Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.