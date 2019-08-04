Reviewing Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)’s and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s results

Both Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.52 N/A 1.44 27.28 ING Groep N.V. 12 0.00 N/A 1.32 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and ING Groep N.V. ING Groep N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brighthouse Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Brighthouse Financial Inc. and ING Groep N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1% ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.8% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brighthouse Financial Inc. and ING Groep N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 ING Groep N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.33, while its potential upside is 16.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares and 3.5% of ING Groep N.V. shares. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ING Groep N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51% ING Groep N.V. -3.65% -4.15% -11.97% -8.49% -27.21% 4.13%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc. was more bullish than ING Groep N.V.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors ING Groep N.V.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.