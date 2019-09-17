Reviewing Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. has 85.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brightcove Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26.00% -12.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Brightcove Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brightcove Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brightcove Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Brightcove Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Brightcove Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brightcove Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.