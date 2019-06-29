Reviewing Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

Both Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.36 N/A -0.46 0.00 Inpixon 2 1.68 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brightcove Inc. and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brightcove Inc. and Inpixon’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Brightcove Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Inpixon is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Brightcove Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares and 7% of Inpixon shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.06% are Inpixon’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has 42.9% stronger performance while Inpixon has -75.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Brightcove Inc. beats Inpixon.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.