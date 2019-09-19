Reviewing Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.39 N/A -0.50 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.52 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brightcove Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 19.23% and its consensus price target is $61.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.