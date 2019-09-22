Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s results

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 Sunlands Technology Group 3 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Sunlands Technology Group earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 340.8% -21.4%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. Its rival Sunlands Technology Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunlands Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares and 69.5% of Sunlands Technology Group shares. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Sunlands Technology Group

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats Sunlands Technology Group.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.