Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has 55.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has 0.07% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.90% 6.70% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited N/A 10 25.56 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is -10.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance while Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s rivals have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers beat Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.