Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s results

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 9 10.93 23.30M 0.36 25.56 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 64 0.00 3.28M 1.30 48.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hailiang Education Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 250,268,528.46% 10.9% 6.7% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5,163,727.96% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Hailiang Education Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 1%. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance while Hailiang Education Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.