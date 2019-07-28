Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s results

Since Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.35 31.26 Franklin Covey Co. 29 2.28 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 9.8% 6.3% Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -7.2% -2.8%

Liquidity

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Franklin Covey Co.’s average target price is $34, while its potential downside is -7.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.3% of Franklin Covey Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -5.13% -1.89% 3.61% -13.41% -30.95% 18.46% Franklin Covey Co. 2.98% 1.58% 12.84% 23.66% 11.58% 29.91%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Franklin Covey Co.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats Franklin Covey Co. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.