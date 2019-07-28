Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s results

Since Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.35
|31.26
|Franklin Covey Co.
|29
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|9.8%
|6.3%
|Franklin Covey Co.
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.8%
Liquidity
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Franklin Covey Co.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Franklin Covey Co.’s average target price is $34, while its potential downside is -7.53%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Franklin Covey Co. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.3% of Franklin Covey Co.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|-5.13%
|-1.89%
|3.61%
|-13.41%
|-30.95%
|18.46%
|Franklin Covey Co.
|2.98%
|1.58%
|12.84%
|23.66%
|11.58%
|29.91%
For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Franklin Covey Co.
Summary
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats Franklin Covey Co. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.