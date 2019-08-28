Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s results

Both Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 Chegg Inc. 39 13.31 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Chegg Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chegg Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.5 average target price and a -4.16% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Chegg Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Chegg Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chegg Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.