Reviewing Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s and Its Peers results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. has 27.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 5.70% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. N/A 21 34.76 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Brigham Minerals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is 87.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brigham Minerals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers beat Brigham Minerals Inc.