Reviewing Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s and Its Peers results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Brigham Minerals Inc. has 27.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|0.00%
|7.90%
|5.70%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|N/A
|21
|34.76
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
Brigham Minerals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.27
|2.13
|3.45
|2.67
The potential upside of the peers is 87.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brigham Minerals Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|-1.33%
|-1.11%
|5.41%
|0%
|0%
|7.68%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Brigham Minerals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Brigham Minerals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Brigham Minerals Inc.’s peers beat Brigham Minerals Inc.
