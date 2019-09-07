Reviewing Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s results

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 49.99 N/A 0.62 34.76 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 5.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brigham Minerals Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation. HighPoint Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brigham Minerals Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Brigham Minerals Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 95.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares and 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance while HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.