Reviewing Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 54.43 N/A 0.62 34.76 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.84 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brigham Minerals Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brigham Minerals Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares and 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.