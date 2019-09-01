Reviewing Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)’s and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s results

Both Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 11 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 15.07 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta means Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s beta is 3 which is 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Briggs & Stratton Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares and 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.