Reviewing Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)’s and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 10 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.49 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta means Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s volatility is 8.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Flowserve Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a 6.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend while Flowserve Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.