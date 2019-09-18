Reviewing Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID)’s and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The two are both Meat Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods Corporation 30 1.69 N/A 0.82 43.39 Tyson Foods Inc. 78 0.78 N/A 5.38 14.79

Table 1 highlights Bridgford Foods Corporation and Tyson Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tyson Foods Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bridgford Foods Corporation is currently more expensive than Tyson Foods Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bridgford Foods Corporation and Tyson Foods Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 7.2% Tyson Foods Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Bridgford Foods Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyson Foods Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Bridgford Foods Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Tyson Foods Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Bridgford Foods Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyson Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bridgford Foods Corporation and Tyson Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tyson Foods Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Tyson Foods Inc. is $93.25, which is potential 5.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bridgford Foods Corporation and Tyson Foods Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 90.3%. 0.5% are Bridgford Foods Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Tyson Foods Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgford Foods Corporation -1.74% 21% 29.29% 32.11% 160.18% 79.52% Tyson Foods Inc. -1.9% -1.8% 6.28% 27.9% 35.39% 48.88%

For the past year Bridgford Foods Corporation was more bullish than Tyson Foods Inc.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The companyÂ’s food products primarily include biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. It offers approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 110 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Anaheim, California. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hide and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, flour and corn tortilla products, desserts, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. Tyson Foods, Inc. offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Van's, Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Wright, Aidells, State Fair, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.