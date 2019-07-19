Reviewing Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s results

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.20 N/A -105.70 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 18 4.11 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Pivotal Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.6, while its potential upside is 117.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Pivotal Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.