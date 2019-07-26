Reviewing Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Since Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.19 N/A -105.70 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bridgeline Digital Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bridgeline Digital Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. In other hand, OneSpan Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively OneSpan Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 31.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares and 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -52.64% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 11.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.