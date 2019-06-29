Reviewing Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.22 N/A -105.70 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Arco Platform Limited which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 16.8 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 5.07% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Arco Platform Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.