Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 17.1% respectively. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.