Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 124,472,727.27% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,008,186,159.33% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.