Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|34.23M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|124,472,727.27%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,008,186,159.33%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Liquidity
10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
