Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.63 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,358.11% and its consensus target price is $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.