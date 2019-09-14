Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.63
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,358.11% and its consensus target price is $5.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
