Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

We are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 752 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 73.4% respectively. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.