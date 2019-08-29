Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.76 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 20.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.