Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|28
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s peers beat BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
