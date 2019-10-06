Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 127,819,268.11% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 411,862,068.97% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Forty Seven Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 198.01% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 54.7% respectively. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.