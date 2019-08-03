Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 8.1%. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.