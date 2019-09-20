Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.47 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.