Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.