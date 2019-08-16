Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Since BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.15 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 255.49% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.