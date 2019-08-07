Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Celyad SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 4 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.