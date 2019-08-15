Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

We are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 111.74 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -13.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.