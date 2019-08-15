Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

We are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|111.74
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -13.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
