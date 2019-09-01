Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 156.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.