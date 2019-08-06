Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Since BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 9.1%. Insiders held roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.