Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.