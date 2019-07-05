Reviewing Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s results

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.88 N/A 2.01 14.55 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.93 N/A 2.51 14.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc. NBT Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares and 54.9% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. -3.81% -6.67% -10.82% -2.89% -19.31% 14.75% NBT Bancorp Inc. -2.48% 1.77% -0.8% -1.01% -0.03% 8.01%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.