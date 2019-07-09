Reviewing Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s and Its Rivals results

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 0.90% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 14.55 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. -3.81% -6.67% -10.82% -2.89% -19.31% 14.75% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.