Reviewing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND)’s and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59 Gazit-Globe Ltd. 2,893 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.63% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas beats Gazit-Globe Ltd.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.