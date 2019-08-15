Reviewing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND)’s and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|1.20
|3.59
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|2,893
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Gazit-Globe Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.63% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|0.7%
|0.68%
|11.95%
|3.1%
|21.69%
|7.46%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas beats Gazit-Globe Ltd.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃcolas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
