Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|15
|4.61
|N/A
|0.50
|29.50
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.53
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.00%
|7.6%
|3.4%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 19.57% and an $17.17 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|-0.14%
|2.36%
|-3.66%
|-3.02%
|-8.27%
|14.61%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was less bullish than Spirit MTA REIT.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Brandywine Realty Trust beats Spirit MTA REIT.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
