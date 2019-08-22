Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.61 N/A 0.50 29.50 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.53 N/A -6.17 0.00

Demonstrates Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 19.57% and an $17.17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Spirit MTA REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was less bullish than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Brandywine Realty Trust beats Spirit MTA REIT.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.