Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

This is a contrast between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.74 N/A 0.50 29.50 National Retail Properties Inc. 54 13.75 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc. National Retail Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. From a competition point of view, National Retail Properties Inc. has a 0.14 beta which is 86.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 5.23% for Brandywine Realty Trust with consensus price target of $15.5. Competitively the consensus price target of National Retail Properties Inc. is $55.5, which is potential 4.62% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Brandywine Realty Trust appears more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.